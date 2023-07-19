Suspected carbon monoxide leak sends 2 children to hospital in Fresno County

Two children were taken to the hospital after a suspected carbon monoxide leak at a home in Fresno County on Tuesday night.

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Two children were taken to the hospital after a suspected carbon monoxide leak at a home in Fresno County on Tuesday night.

Paramedics were called to a family gathering near Weldon and Cedar for a child who was not feeling well.

A second child passed out in front of the medics who then suspected carbon monoxide poisoning and called for help from the Fresno Fire Department.

The two kids were taken to Valley Children's Hospital for treatment, they are expected to be okay.

The fire department says it expects to see more calls like this due to the heat.

Folks are trying to stay cool and few of our citizens maintain their appliances on an annual basis like they're supposed to. So, some of these appliances don't burn fuels well and those produce carbon monoxide," said Fresno Fire Battalion Chief Tony Escobedo.

Escobedo says a similar situation happened at the same house a month ago.

The fire department is working with PG &E to determine the source of the leak.