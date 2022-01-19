Rap superstar Cardi B offers to pay for funerals of all 17 Bronx fire victims

NEW YORK -- Cardi B has offered to pay the burial costs for all 17 people killed in a fire that ripped through a New York City high-rise.New York City Mayor Eric Adams announced Wednesday that the Grammy-winning rapper had offered the financial relief for victims of the fire in the Bronx, where she grew up."The resilience of this city reflects everyday New Yorkers who never turn their back on one another," Adams said. "We are grateful for Cardi B, a real superstar on and off the mic, for granting some critical financial relief to families of the victims. The city will be forever thankful to her and also to the grassroots donors and corporate partners who have been able to offer immediate support for our neighbors in need, to reestablish themselves during this difficult time."Many of the victims had ties to Gambia, and families of several of the victims planned to bury them in their West African homeland. Cardi B has committed to paying the repatriation expenses for the victims who will be buried in Gambia, the mayor's office said."I'm extremely proud to be from the Bronx and I have lots of family and friends who live and work there still. So, when I heard about the fire and all of the victims, I knew I needed to do something to help," Cardi B said in a statement. "I cannot begin to imagine the pain and anguish that the families of the victims are experiencing, but I hope that not having to worry about the costs associated with burying their loved ones will help as they move forward and heal. I send my prayers and condolences to everyone affected by this horrific tragedy."The fire, which was New York City's deadliest in three decades, was sparked by a faulty space heater, according to authorities.The Bronx Fire Relief Fund has received thousands of grassroots donations, as well as support from business and philanthropic community partners. To date, the fund has raised more than $2.5 million. For local updates, individuals can text '181STFIRE to 692692 for updates and resources for victims.