Best 50 jobs in America for 2019

Looking for a career change? Job recruiting and review website Glassdoor has just released their ranking for "50 Best Jobs in America for 2019."
Data scientist tops the list with a median base salary of $105,000 a year.
Nursing managers came in second and marketing managers round out the top three.
Glassdoor looked at earning potential, job satisfaction and the number of openings to create the rankings.
