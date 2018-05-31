Disneyland aims to offer $15 starting wage by 2020 for some cast members

Disneyland Resort is aiming to offer some union cast members a starting wage of $15 an hour by 2020, two years ahead of California's minimum wage.The company announced Thursday that it is offering a starting wage increase of 36% over three years. That would put covered union cast members at $15 per hour by 2020.The offer is part of the resort's contract negotiations with the Master Services Council, which represents the company's two largest labor contracts and includes 9,500 hourly cast members. That's about 40% of the resort's approximately 23,000 cast members.It would be one of the most substantial wage increases in company history.There was no immediate reaction from the unions.