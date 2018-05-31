CAREERS

Disneyland aims to offer $15 starting wage by 2020 for some cast members

EMBED </>More Videos

Disneyland Resort is aiming to offer some union cast members a starting wage of $15 an hour by 2020. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

ANAHEIM, Calif. --
Disneyland Resort is aiming to offer some union cast members a starting wage of $15 an hour by 2020, two years ahead of California's minimum wage.

The company announced Thursday that it is offering a starting wage increase of 36% over three years. That would put covered union cast members at $15 per hour by 2020.

The offer is part of the resort's contract negotiations with the Master Services Council, which represents the company's two largest labor contracts and includes 9,500 hourly cast members. That's about 40% of the resort's approximately 23,000 cast members.

It would be one of the most substantial wage increases in company history.

There was no immediate reaction from the unions.

Disney is the parent company of ABC30.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
careersjobsdisneydisneylandminimum wageLos Angeles Area
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CAREERS
Wells Fargo to lay off 26,000 employees
Unemployment rates in Fresno County at a 12 year low
Need cash now but you don't get paid until Friday?
Hundreds of employees at Sun-Maid in Kingsburg still off the job
Hundreds of Sun-Maid employees go on strike to protest unfair wages and benefits
More Careers
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
Show More
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
More News