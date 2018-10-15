CAREERS

New school for barbers and cosmetologists opens in Clovis

For those looking to break into the cosmetology or barbering field Clovis' Institute of Technology now offers a career training program.

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) --
Officials held a ribbon cutting ceremony Monday to help kick off the Academy of Hair Design.

"Right now I have nine barbers enrolled and four cosmetologists, there' s definitely a high demand for barbering," said Program Director, Ramanda Ramirez.

Officials say the resurgence in men's grooming was enough to launch the program.

In fact, the employment of barbers is projected to grow 13% over the next eight years, that's faster than the average for all occupations.

Joseph Guzman of Corcoran decided to sign up for the new program after seeing an online ad.

He's now part of the Institute's first wave of students learning cutting-edge hair styling techniques.

And it's not just all about the locks, these students are taught skills that can help them market themselves on social media.

Officials say the 10-month course not only promises real work training and experience but the business skills needed to succeed after graduation.

The idea to enroll in the school's new venture into cosmetology and barbering is what drew Alyssa Parish of Mendota to the program.

"It's really nice, we get a lot of new things and everything is brand new and it's high tech," said Alyssa Parish.

Once again the course goes 10-months and costs just under $20,000.

Students can begin cutting hair for $5 beginning in December.
