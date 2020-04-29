Employee at Fresno Cargill facility tests positive for COVID-19, company says

NEW: An employee at the Cargill beef production facility in Fresno (Fig at North) has tested positive for coronavirus.

FRESNO, Calif. -- An employee at the Cargill facility in Fresno has tested positive for COVID-19, a company spokesperson told Action News on Wednesday.The spokesperson said the employee will quarantine for 14 days and they have notified other employees who have come into contact with them.The company is classified as an essential business, but said it will only operate its facilities if it can be done safely.Cargill said it will continue to enforce safety protocols that they implemented several weeks ago, including temperature checks, providing face masks for their employees and increased social distancing.The following statement was released by Cargill.