Employee at Fresno Cargill facility tests positive for COVID-19, company says

The spokesperson said the employee will quarantine for 14 days and they have notified other employees who have come into contact with them.
The company is classified as an essential business, but said it will only operate its facilities if it can be done safely.
Cargill said it will continue to enforce safety protocols that they implemented several weeks ago, including temperature checks, providing face masks for their employees and increased social distancing.
"Our employees are working hard to take care of the nation, so we are taking extra steps to care of them and their families. In addition to the health and safety measures mentioned above, we are offering enhanced benefits for our employees, including providing up to 14 days of additional paid leave for COVID-19 related needs. We care deeply about our co-workers and the communities where we live and work."