LIST: 14 California clergy members linked to Catholic church sex abuse scandal for 1st time

Survivors of clergy sexual abuse in CA are urged to come forward before the Dec. 31 deadline to file a lawsuit.

SAN FRANCISCO -- Sixty-six Catholic clergy members accused of child sexual assault have been identified in 116 lawsuits filed in Alameda County under the California Child Victims Act, the law firm of Jeff Anderson & Associates revealed Tuesday.

The public data collected is believed to be a small percentage of what attorneys and advocates anticipate the final number of lawsuits filed to be.

"Because we do not know the current location of these accused perpetrators, if they are dead or alive, and whether they have access to children, there is a great public risk," said attorney Mike Finnegan. "We are urging the public to help us in any way they can. If you know anything about these newly accused perpetrators, contact law enforcement."

All alleged perpetrators identified have been publicly identified in lawsuits filed in the Alameda County Court system under the Child Victims Act. These allegations should not yet be considered proven or substantiated in a court of law.

If you were sexually abused as a child by a clergy member in California, no matter how old you were, you have until Dec. 31, 2022, to take legal action and file a lawsuit. Get more details about filing a lawsuit here.

Below is a list of alleged clergy members accused of child sexual abuse, identified in public lawsuits filed in Alameda Co. Superior Court.

The locations where the alleged abuse happened are affiliated with the Archdiocese of Los Angeles, Archdiocese of San Francisco, Diocese of Fresno, Diocese of Monterey, Diocese of Oakland, Diocese of Sacramento, Diocese of San Jose, and the Diocese of Santa Rosa:

Fr. William Allison

Fr. Donald E. Broderson

Fr. James Corley

Fr. Bernard Dabbene

Fr. Raymond Etienne

Fr. Gerald Funcheon

Fr. Martin Greenlaw

Fr. William Hold

Fr. Robert H. Lewis

Msgr. John T. McCracken

Fr. James McSorley

Fr. Jorge Moreno

Fr. Francisco Javier Ochoa

Fr. Jose Antonio Pinal

Br. U Benedict Reams

Fr. Eric Swearingen

Fr. Joseph Watt

Fr. William Dodson

Fr. George Crespin

Fr. Raul Carvajal

Fr. Thomas Bettencourt

Br. William C. Farrington

Br. Adrian Furman

Br. Joseph (Jesse) Gutierrez

Fr. Domingos S. Jacque

Fr. John A. Lynch

Msgr. Michael J. McGinty

Fr. Hector David Mendoza Vela

Fr. George Moss

Fr. Patrick O'Shea

Fr. Robert Ponciroli

Fr. Christian Sandholdt

Fr. Gary Timmons

Fr. Gerald Wertz

Br. Salvatore Billante

Fr. James A. Clark

Fr. John Crews

Fr. Pearse P. Donovan

Fr. Don D. Flickinger

Fr. Elwood Geary

Fr. Sidney Hall

Fr. Austin Peter Keegan

Fr. Robert Marsicek

Fr. Joseph McGovern

Fr. Vito Mistretta

Fr. Leonel Noia

Fr. Ted Oswald

Fr. Jesus Prieto

Fr. John Francis Scanlon

Fr. Gary B. Tollner

Fr. Anthony Bolger

Fr. Edmond G. Cloutier

Fr. John Crowley

Fr. Donald Eagleson

Fr. Francis (John) Ford

Fr. Robert Gemmet

Fr. Henry Hall

Fr. Stephen M. Kiesle

Sis. M. Rosella McConnell

Fr. Patrick McHugh

Fr. Anthony Moreno

Fr. Maurice Joseph O'Brien

Fr. John Pierson

Fr. Joseph Pritchard

Fr. Simon Twomey

Fr. William Storan

Additionally, 14 alleged Catholic perpetrators identified in lawsuits filed under the California Child Victims Act in the Alameda County Court system have been publicly identified for the first time.