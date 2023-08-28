Video shows theft at a small business in Clovis

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- Video shows a man trying to spray paint a ring camera in the back of GJ Gardner Home in Clovis before stealing equipment from the small business.

"He cut the wheel locks off the trailers, that we had, and he then went off and towed it off using a U-Haul Truck," said business owner Steven Malchor.

The home remodeling business uses the trailer that was taken daily.

Now, the business has resorted to renting equipment for its daily operations.

At a minimum, owner Malchor said it's costing him extra money every day.

"It really hurts us because it really hurts us having to pay out of pocket with all our estimates and quotes with our dump trailer. Now we're having to compensate with our own funding to be able to pay for that," said Malchor.

Melchor said a new trailer would cost close to $10,000 dollars.

It's an unexpected cost the business will have to pay if the trailer isn't found soon.

Melchor has filed a report with the Clovis Police Department. The investigation is ongoing. The business said it's offering a $500 reward to anyone who might know where the truck is. It's contact information can be found here.

