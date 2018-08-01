VIDEO: Cellphone footage shows inside of airplane during crash in Mexico

EMBED </>More Videos

Passenger Ashley Garcia recorded the chaos in which people can be heard screaming and crying immediately after impact. (KABC)

DURANGO, Mexico --
Cellphone footage from a passenger aboard the Aeromexico plane that crashed in Mexico shows a dramatic new look at the accident.

Passenger Ashley Garcia recorded the chaos in which people can be heard screaming and crying immediately after impact.

All 103 people on board managed to escape with their lives after the plane crashed into a field about a mile from the airport.

The captain was the most seriously injured.

RELATED: No deaths after Aeromexico airliner crashed after take off, says governor

Passengers can also be seen running in a field away from the plane as it burns in the background.

Emergency crews eventually arrived to treat the injured passengers, 49 of whom were hospitalized.

At least 65 Americans were on board, including the Rev. Esequiel Sanchez from a Chicago-area church.

Sanchez suffered a broken arm in the crash.

Authorities have blamed the crash on bad weather and a strong gust of wind during takeoff.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
plane crashplane accidentairplanecrashcellphonemexico
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
Show More
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
More News