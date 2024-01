Local foundation aims to boost funding for cancer research

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A local foundation is working to help boost funding for cancer research.

C.E.N.O stands for "Cancer Excludes No One."

We sat down with founder Valette Farwell and Kina McFadden to talk about the foundation and the upcoming event supporting its mission.

