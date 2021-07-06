Central California Blood Center hosting blood drive at Clovis Rodeo Hall

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- You may have seen or even donated blood at the Clovis Rodeo in April.
For the first time, the Central California Blood Center is hosting a two-day drive at the Clovis Rodeo Hall following the 4th of July.
The center is the sole provider for more than 20 hospitals in the area and right now, they're facing a major shortage of collections.
"The need is really really dire right now," says Ersilia Lacaze. "Every three seconds, someone in the hospital is going to use a blood product."
Several people donate throughout the year.
"Just makes me feel good," says Ed Dewitt.
The blood drive is open Tuesday from 10 am to 5 p.m.
You can make an appointment on their website or do a walk-in.
Donors must weight at least 110 pounds.
