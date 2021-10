Central California Blood Center hosting blood drive at Clovis Rodeo Hall

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- You may have seen or even donated blood at the Clovis Rodeo in April.For the first time, the Central California Blood Center is hosting a two-day drive at the Clovis Rodeo Hall following the 4th of July.The center is the sole provider for more than 20 hospitals in the area and right now, they're facing a major shortage of collections."The need is really really dire right now," says Ersilia Lacaze. "Every three seconds, someone in the hospital is going to use a blood product."Several people donate throughout the year."Just makes me feel good," says Ed Dewitt.The blood drive is open Tuesday from 10 am to 5 p.m.You can make an appointment on their website or do a walk-in.Donors must weight at least 110 pounds.