Areas impacted by Creek Fire preparing for winter storm to hit

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- "I've grown around here - I've never seen anything like it before," says Pine Ridge resident Patrick Buckingham.Buckingham is clearing the way of a significant amount of snow at his family's home in Pine Ridge. He's the caretaker for the property and says he's a little worried about the approaching storm."The trees are all dead, all the trees are dead from the Creek Fire - that's one concern," he said. "A lot of snow sitting on the edge of the cliff - that's another concern."Fresno County emergency officials have warned of possible debris flows, rockslides, and landslides in burned areas because there's little left to hold the ground in place.The foot of snow that this community has already received has caused some issues with traveling.We made our way to Travis Preheim's family's home, where he raised concerns about erosion."A lot of trees got cut on my folks place here without permission," he said. "Stuff can get caught up in the drain system and roads can wash out -- you never know.Sand and bags are available at the county's public works yard in Auberry - just one more way people can prepare for the severe weather on the way."Just make sure you have food, water and all of your pipes are wrapped," Buckingham said.CalTrans says crews are prepping as we speak, working 12-hours shifts, 24 hours a day. They are warning people to stay home and let the storm blow over because they are limited on resources.