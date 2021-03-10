Storm brings heavy rain to Central Valley, snow to the Sierra Nevada

A storm system moved in last night bringing in heavy rain for the Valley and snow over the Mountains.



The Valley is getting a break right now but another band of rain will move in from the West. Off and on rain/storms will continue today.@ABC30 #AMLive #AccuweatherAlert pic.twitter.com/MunWzIUWK5 — Madeline Evans (@MadelineABC30) March 10, 2021

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A storm is moving across Central California, bringing rain and winds to the Central Valley and snow to the Sierra Nevada mountains on Wednesday morning.Authorities say roads across the Central Valley are slick and more rain and snow are on the way.Heavy rain and wind moved in overnight. Video shows rain falling hard at a gas station in Prather. Showers are expected to move in and out of the Central Valley throughout the day, with cold temperatures for Wednesday.The four-lane section of Highway 168 had heavy snow as of Wednesday morning.A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for the Sierra Nevada with one to two feet of snow possible above 4,000 feet and wind gusts up to 40 miles per hour.Chains are required for drivers traveling up the mountains.