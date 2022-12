Huge turn out for Central California Ballet Nutcracker in Downtown Fresno

Many people turned out to watch the second performance of the Central California Ballet Nutcracker in Downtown Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Many people turned out to watch the second performance of the Central California Ballet Nutcracker in Downtown Fresno

The performance was held at the Saroyan theatre and was put on by the lively arts foundation.

A cast of young ballet artists danced on stage with various guest artists.

The performance was streamed live to 80,000 valley children.