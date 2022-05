FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- New York Yankee and former Fresno State Bulldog Aaron Judge is calling on Central Valley residents to rise to the occasion and donate to the Central California Blood Center.If you donate blood three times ahead of November 30, you'll be entered into a raffle to meet the MLB star, with all expenses paid.Second and third place winners will receive swag, including autographed hometown hero jerseys and baseballs.Judge is a proud partner of the blood center. Each pint of blood donated saves three lives.