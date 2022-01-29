Taking Action Together

Central California Food Bank partnering with CVS to help reduce food insecurity

By
Central CA Food Bank partnering with CVS to reduce food insecurity

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Thanks to a new partnership with CVS, The Central California Food Bank is working to bring more healthy food options to Downtown Fresno residents and those experiencing homelessness.

"We're providing heart-healthy boxes to a population that struggles with not only hunger but access to nutritious quality food," says Central California Food Bank Co-CEO Kym Dildine.

The tailored healthy boxes will include proteins and foods that are high in fiber and low in sodium.

Dildine says food insecurity challenges run deep in the area.

The non-profit already distributes meals to more than 350,000 people in Fresno and surrounding areas a month.

"It is heartbreaking that in a community that feeds the nation and even the world that 1 in 3 children and 1 in 4 adults struggle with hunger on a daily basis," she said.

CVS aims to help improve health equity in underserved communities such as Fresno by investing $300,000 in three local non-profits: the food bank, Clinica Sierra Vista and Fresno EOC.

Along with providing healthy options, this pilot program will also supply meals that can be prepared without a kitchen

"Some of our meals are not skillet meals but actually have a heat source within the packet," Dildine said. "This will be like a pasta dish with a meat sauce but it's all self contained with a heat source. They break it open and it's provided."

The new CVS program will launch in the coming days and will serve the area for one year with hopes of extending well into the future.
