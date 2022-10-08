Merced kidnapping: Family remembers 4 who were kidnapped, murdered

The family of Jasdeep Singh, Jasleen Kaur, Amandeep Singh and baby Aroohi Dheri gathered to tell the story of their American dream turned nightmare.

Immigrants from India, the Singh brothers worked for years to build up their trucking business in Merced.

Immigrants from India, the Singh brothers worked for years to build up their trucking business in Merced.

"They were finally starting to live and enjoy those fruits of their labor," one family member said.

The family struggled to speak about their senseless kidnapping and eventual murders -- especially 8-month-old baby girl, Aroohi.

"When I went to the crime scene, I saw her stroller and one of her shoes was on the ground, which made me feel he just grabbed her from the stroller," a family member said.

Jasleen's parents, still in India, never got the chance to meet their granddaughter.

Amandeep and Jasdeep's parents were visiting India, prepared to bring back a suitcase full of Indian clothes for their baby granddaughter when they received the unthinkable news about their family.

"It brings tears to my eyes when I think that I will never be able to hold Aroohi again," a family member said.

The family described older brother Amandeep as the reliable voice of reason.

The picture posted on the family's GoFundMe shows him with his wife, Jaspreet, now left to raise their two children without their father.

Through the profound pain, the family is grateful to people sending their love from near and far.

"It's not going to bring my family back, but it gives us courage to live," a family member said.

The 3rd and 4th candlelight vigils will happen at Bob Hart Square at 7 pm Saturday and Sunday.