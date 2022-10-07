Merced Kidnapping: Brother of suspect arrested, booked into Merced County Jail

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Merced County Sheriff's Office and the California Department of Justice arrested the brother of the suspect in the Merced kidnapping and murder.
Alberto Salgado was arrested Thursday evening and booked into Merced County Jail.
He was taken into custody for criminal conspiracy, accessory and destroying evidence.
Alberto Salgado is the brother of Jesus Manuel Salgado, who is accused of kidnapping and murdering a family of four, including an 8-month-old baby.
