Power Shutoffs: PG&E works to restore power to thousands, some foothill schools stay closed Tuesday

Crews have to inspect lines and make sure conditions are safe before turning restoring electricity.
By , and ABC30.com staff
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Thousands of people remain without electricity on Tuesday in the Valley's mountain communities.

On Monday afternoon, PG&E announced it has received the all-clear for portions of all local counties and tribal areas affected by the Public Safety Power Shutoffs.

Many customers have since had their power restored, but others are still waiting. Crews have to inspect lines and make sure conditions are safe before turning restoring electricity.

The majority of those still without power are near the Bay Area.

On Monday, officials with the utility company held a news conference to update customers and explain the conditions that forced the power shutoff.

Company officials say more than 156,000 customers had their power restored by 10 pm and say it all depends on the weather.

"Winds are not the only factor. They're combined with low humidity. Record dry vegetation on the ground, taken together, these conditions pose a threat to our electric system and for wildfires," said Lynsey Paulo.

The utility hopes to have all homes and businesses statewide re-energized by Tuesday night.

As far as schools in our mountains, Sierra Unified and Pine Ridge Elementary do not have school online or in-person on Tuesday.
