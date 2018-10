Investigators are looking for the burglar who used a crowbar to break into the Central California SPCA and steal a donation box.The break-in was recorded on surveillance video at about 4 am Tuesday.The crook got inside the building where the CCSPCA houses stray animals then used the crowbar to pry a donations box off from the counter.It's unclear how much money was lost, but the crook left behind about $2,000 in damage.