Live Storm Updates: High winds through Valley Monday morning

Follow along with live updates as we track the weekend storms. This page will update as more develops.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Accuweather alerts are in place for Saturday, Sunday and Monday as three back-to-back storms head toward the Central Valley.

The next round of weekend storms is expected to reach the Central Valley Sunday night.

This story will be updated with more developing coverage of the storm.

Jan. 16, 2023

7:18 a.m. High winds through Valley, downed power lines and power outages

Much of the Central Valley woke up to high winds Monday morning.

The wind played a factor in reports of multiple downed power lines throughout Fresno.

Parts of Fresno County are dealing with power outages. To see if your area was impacted, click here.

Jan. 15, 2023

1 p.m. Rockslide in Mariposa County closes all lanes on highway 140

Caltrans says a large rockslide on Highway 140 has closed all lanes.

There is no estimated time of reopening.

Jan. 14, 2023

9 p.m. Federal funding available for Merced County residents and businesses impacted by storm

President Joe Biden has approved a California Disaster Declaration, helping local recovery efforts in the areas affected by severe winter storms, flooding, landslides, and mudslides.

Federal funding will be made available to affected individuals in the counties of Merced, Sacramento, and Santa Cruz.

Residents and business owners who have suffered losses and damages in those areas can begin applying for assistance by clicking here, by calling 800-621-FEMA (3362).

5 p.m. Full list of road closures in Fresno County

Highway 168 at four lane: one way traffic control in effect

Anchor Ave in Orange Cove

Auberry road (Completely closed at Alder Springs, but other areas are for local traffic only) - Auberry

Belmont (Lyon to Fairfax) - Mendota

Coalinga Mineral Springs Road at Highway 198

Copper Ave (East of Armstrong)

Bullard Ave (Washoe Ave to Douglas Ave) - Firebaugh

Mendota Road from Highway 33 to Interstate 5

Coalinga Mineral Springs Rd at Highway 198

Douglas West Shaw to West Bullard in Firebaugh

Frame Highway 198 - near Coalinga

Huntington Lake Rd Highway 168 to Big Creek

Italian Bar Road (4 miles north of Jose Basin Road)

Los Gatos Road (Derrick to County Line)

Parkfield Grade (From Highway 198 to County line) - near Coalinga

West Shaw (Washoe to Douglas) - Firebaugh

To see all road closures in Fresno County, click here.

3 p.m. Food boxes available for Merced County communities

Food boxes are available at the Atwater Community Center for residents from the Winton, Atwater, and McSwain areas who have been impacted by the flood.

Food boxes include one week's worth of non-perishable food items.

Impacted residents can pick up food boxes at any time Saturday until all food boxes run out.

2 p.m. California Governor Gavin Newsom in Merced County touring the impact of the recent storms

California Governor Gavin Newsom was in Merced County Saturday touring the impact of the recent storms in the County.

RELATED: Governor Newsom, state lawmakers survey damage and provide update on resources for Merced

He, along with state lawmakers, are vowing to do everything they can to help people get back to a place of normalcy.

FULL CONFERENCE BELOW:

10 a.m. City of Visalia provide sandbag locations and open dry center

The City of Visalia opened its dry center at the Visalia Transit Center on East Oak Ave. Residents can go to dry off from the storm starting at 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Officials have also updated the city's sandbag locations. To find the nearest sandbag location near you, click here.

8 a.m. Two lanes of I-5 north closed following mudslide

Two lanes of interstate five north are closed after this mudslide went onto the road.

This is in Los Angeles county near Castaic.

Those two lanes are closed for three miles.

It's unknown how long the closure will take place but a contractor is on scene monitoring that closure.

Jan. 13, 2023

6 p.m. City of Merced update sandbag location ahead of upcoming storms

The City of Merced has updated local sandbag locations ahead of this weekend's upcoming storms.

Sandbags are now available at Fire Station 51 on East 16th Street in merced. For a full list of locations, click here.

5 p.m. City of Fresno extends opening of storm relief centers

On January 9, the City of Fresno opened four community centers that are open 24 hours a day as storm relief for unhoused residents.

RELATED: City of Fresno creates storm relief centers amid severe weather

The four centers will continue to be open until Tuesday, January 17 at 8 a.m.

5:30 p.m. Interactive map of evacuation warnings in Merced County

Officials have released an interactive map of the latest evacuation warnings in Merced County.

4:30 p.m. Caltrans Commuter Alerts: Closures on State Route 99/168/180 and One-Way Traffic Control in Shaver Lake

Caltrans has announced ramp closures on highways 99, 168 and 180 starting Friday night in Fresno. Crews will be repairing guard rails throughout the city.

The westbound Highway 180 and Highway 168 ramps to northbound State Route 41 will be closed from 11:00 p.m. to 3:30 a.m.

The southbound Highway 99 ramp to eastbound and westbound Highway 180 will be closed from 3:30 a.m. to 7:00 a.m.

Caltrans also announced one-way traffic control will remain throughout the weekend on Highway 168 at the four lanes heading towards Shaver Lake.

Crews will be conducting the traffic in the work zone.

3:30 p.m. Tulare County Fire shares locations for sandbags

The Tulare County Fire Department has shared which locations are providing sandbags to residents. The Department reminds residents to plan ahead and bring a shovel to fill the bags. Here are the following locations:

Dinuba - Station 3

Culter/Orosi - Station 4

Alpaugh - Station 9

Lemon Cove - Station 13

Three Rivers - Station 14

Lindsay - Station 15

West Olive - Station 19

Doyle Colony - Station 20

Tulare - Station 25

Pixley - Station 27

Earlimart - Station 28