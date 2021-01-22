weather

3 storms will bring rain to Central Valley, snow to Sierra over the next week

The long-awaited rain and snow will finally move into the Central Valley and Sierra as three storm systems form over the next week.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The long-awaited rain and snow will finally move into the Central Valley and Sierra as three storm systems form over the next week.

The first low-pressure system forming in Northern California will bring scattered showers to Central California by Friday afternoon and continue throughout the evening.

ABC30's Accuweather team said the Sierra Nevada would also see snow on Friday, but temperatures will not be nearly as cold because of the cloud cover.



Over the weekend, the area will dry out, and temperatures will be in the mid-50s. But another storm will move in on Monday.

Monday's storm will be much stronger, bringing in widespread rain throughout the Valley and snow over the mountains.

The much colder air will lower the snow levels to 2,500 feet on Monday and then 2,000 feet on Tuesday morning, so we can also expect to see snow in the foothills. Travelers going through the mountain passes will need to be prepared for snowy conditions.



Temperatures will drop into the upper 40s on Monday and Tuesday.

On Wednesday, we'll see the third storm system move in with another good chance of more rain and snow.

Follow ABC30's Chief Meteorologist Kevin Musso, Meteorologist Madeline Evans and Weather Anchor Alyssa Flores on social media for the latest weather conditions.

WATCH | Latest Accuweather Forecast
EMBED More News Videos

Watch the latest Accuweather Forecast from the StormWarn 30 center.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathercaliforniafresno countymadera countytulare countymerced countymariposa countykings countysierra foothillscentral valleysnowweatherstormrainsierra nevadasevere weather
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
WEATHER
Accuweather Forecast: 3 Storm Systems
Ferocious Valley winds leave 5 families displaced
Howling winds topple trees, causing power outages and closing Yosemite
PG&E power shutoffs could affect some Central CA residents on Monday
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
ABC data shows California lagging behind most states in administering COVID vaccines
Road closed in central Fresno as police investigate fatal motorcycle crash
Hit-and-run driver arrested after causing 3 crashes in Madera Co.
Fresno receives $15.8 million to cover overdue rent for tenants and landlords
Man arrested for DUI after crashing into parked car, passing out at the wheel
Troops back in Capitol after banishment to parking garage
Mega Millions $970 million jackpot up for grabs
Show More
Car speeds off after hitting, killing 53-year-old man trying to cross street in southwest Fresno
Explosion in east central Fresno leaves 1 with burns to face, may have been honey oil lab
Fresno police officer possibly exposed to fentanyl while responding to crash
Yosemite closure extended, park will reopen Tuesday
13 Fresno State staff members laid off
More TOP STORIES News