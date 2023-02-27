A third storm system has moved into Central California, causing slick roads and power outages in multiple areas.

Central California Storm: The latest on closures, flooding and impact

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A third storm system has moved into the Central Valley, causing slick roads and power outages in multiple areas.

You can find weather updates and videos of snow and hail captured by Action News viewers across the Valley, below.

School Closures:

Mariposa County Unified School District will observe a snow day on Monday, February 27.

Bass Lake School District told families Sunday that school will be canceled for OES, OCI, Wasuma, and Fresno Flats Monday due to the power outages, campus safety conditions and the incoming weather.

All Yosemite Unified Schools will be closed Monday as well because of current conditions.

Sierra Unified says school is still planned as normal for Monday.

All Chawanakee Unified schools will be closed on Monday.

Road Openings/Closures:

Interstate at the Grapevine has reopened after being closed due to heavy snow and ice.

Highway 99 in Pixley is reopen after the freeway flooded Saturday.

Shields and Leonard Avenues in East Central Fresno are closed after part of the road was washed out.

Highway 168 at the bottom of the four lane remains closed.

Highway 58 in Kern County is now open.

Highway 41 at Highway 33 near Kettleman City is closed according to CHP.

Monday, February 27

5:15 am

Multiple Valley school districts are closed on Monday due to weather conditions. Schools are closed in the following districts:

Mariposa County Unified

Bass Lake School District

Yosemite Unified School District

Chawanakee Unified Schools

Sunday, February 26

2:00 p.m.

Mariposa County Unified School District will observe a snow day on Monday, February 27.

The decision as more snow is expected in the coming days.

MCUSD will reassess conditions Monday.

12:00 p.m.

The American Red Cross evacuation center has opened in Oakhurst and Mariposa County.

The Oakhurst center is located at the Oakhurst Community Center and the Mariposa center is located at the Mariposa Senior Center.

Both are open to those impacted by power outages.

Saturday, February 25

8:00 p.m.

The California Highway Patrol says Interstate 5 at the Grapevine will remain closed in both directions until Sunday morning.

Officials say the plan is to reopen the highway at 11 a.m.

CHP says crews will be working through the night and into Sunda morning in preparation for the reopening.

1:30 p.m.

Tulare County emergency responders are working to evacuate several homes.

Residents in Seville and Yettem have been asked to voluntarily evacuate.

Avenue 384 is closed in both directions at Road 144 and Road 132.

Officials are providing sandbags and are asking everyone to stay out of the area to give personnel room to work.

10:30 a.m.

Yosemite National Park will be closed until Wednesday, March 1 due to severe weather conditions.

Rangers say travel on all roads within the park is restricted to administrative traffic only.

10:00 a.m.

Highway 99 shut down in Pixley due to flooding.

The California Highway Patrol says Highway 99 at Avenue 96 in Pixley is expected to be shut down for most of the day, if not well into tomorrow.

Officers responded to calls of a traffic collision just after 1 a.m. Saturday.

When CHP officers arrived, they found a total of five cars stranded in the water.

No injuries were reported.

Traffic is being diverted to the frontage roads in both directions. CHP is asking drivers to use alternate routes.

9:00 a.m.

The California Highway Patrol says Interstate 5 at the Grapevine remains closed in both directions due to falling snow and ice.

It is unknown when the Grapevine will reopen.

CHP says crews are working to remove the snow and ice from the road.

On Friday night, a small window opened up and allowed CHP to escort drivers up the Grapevine.

Stay with Action News for the latest on this unique winter storm.

For weather updates, follow Madeline Evans on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

For weather updates, follow Kevin Musso on Facebook and Twitter.