Central California Storm: The latest on closures, flooding and impact

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A third storm system has moved into the Central Valley, causing slick roads and power outages in multiple areas.
You can find weather updates and videos of snow and hail captured by Action News viewers across the Valley, below.
School Closures:
Road Openings/Closures:
Monday, February 27
5:15 am
Multiple Valley school districts are closed on Monday due to weather conditions. Schools are closed in the following districts:
Sunday, February 26
2:00 p.m.
Mariposa County Unified School District will observe a snow day on Monday, February 27.
The decision as more snow is expected in the coming days.
MCUSD will reassess conditions Monday.
12:00 p.m.
The American Red Cross evacuation center has opened in Oakhurst and Mariposa County.
The Oakhurst center is located at the Oakhurst Community Center and the Mariposa center is located at the Mariposa Senior Center.
Both are open to those impacted by power outages.
Saturday, February 25
8:00 p.m.
The California Highway Patrol says Interstate 5 at the Grapevine will remain closed in both directions until Sunday morning.
Officials say the plan is to reopen the highway at 11 a.m.
CHP says crews will be working through the night and into Sunda morning in preparation for the reopening.
1:30 p.m.
Tulare County emergency responders are working to evacuate several homes.
Residents in Seville and Yettem have been asked to voluntarily evacuate.
Avenue 384 is closed in both directions at Road 144 and Road 132.
Officials are providing sandbags and are asking everyone to stay out of the area to give personnel room to work.
10:30 a.m.
Yosemite National Park will be closed until Wednesday, March 1 due to severe weather conditions.
Rangers say travel on all roads within the park is restricted to administrative traffic only.
10:00 a.m.
Highway 99 shut down in Pixley due to flooding.
The California Highway Patrol says Highway 99 at Avenue 96 in Pixley is expected to be shut down for most of the day, if not well into tomorrow.
Officers responded to calls of a traffic collision just after 1 a.m. Saturday.
When CHP officers arrived, they found a total of five cars stranded in the water.
No injuries were reported.
Traffic is being diverted to the frontage roads in both directions. CHP is asking drivers to use alternate routes.
9:00 a.m.
The California Highway Patrol says Interstate 5 at the Grapevine remains closed in both directions due to falling snow and ice.
It is unknown when the Grapevine will reopen.
CHP says crews are working to remove the snow and ice from the road.
On Friday night, a small window opened up and allowed CHP to escort drivers up the Grapevine.
