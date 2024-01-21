Communities prepare as storms hit Central California, more on the way

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Rain and snow are starting to make their way across Central California, but the most substantial part of the storm is still on the way.

"We currently still have a Winter Weather Advisory out above 6,000 feet for this current system," says Daniel Harty with the National Weather Service. "Sunday night into Monday, it will be a little higher snow level, above 7,000 feet. We've issued a Winter Storm Warning for that one."

Harty says flooding is possible across the Valley floor and in higher elevations, so be extra cautious when driving on wet roads.

"Right now, the main concern is hydroplaning, low drainage areas, things like that, and we want people to check their windshield wipers," he said.

At Bryant's Ace Hardware in Oakhurst, Floor Manager Irma Godoy said they start to see more customers as rain and snow move into the area.

Godoy adding fire starters, wood, wood pellets, sandbags and waddle are some of the items people buy the most to stay warm and prevent flooding.

But when snow starts to fall, they also see an increase in people buying ice melt.

"Some people will get stranded at home if it snows, for example, so they have to make sure they have plenty of stuff at home if they get stranded," Godoy said.

The National Weather Service also says we are behind for average rainfall totals for this time of year, so more rain and snow is a good thing for the Valley right now.

