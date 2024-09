2 stabbed during argument in central Fresno, police say

Police are investigating a stabbing in central Fresno. It happened after 11 pm Tuesday on Glenn and Voorman, just north of Divisadero.

Police are investigating a stabbing in central Fresno. It happened after 11 pm Tuesday on Glenn and Voorman, just north of Divisadero.

Police are investigating a stabbing in central Fresno. It happened after 11 pm Tuesday on Glenn and Voorman, just north of Divisadero.

Police are investigating a stabbing in central Fresno. It happened after 11 pm Tuesday on Glenn and Voorman, just north of Divisadero.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police are investigating a stabbing in central Fresno.

It happened after 11 pm Tuesday on Glenn and Voorman, just north of Divisadero.

Police say it stemmed from an argument between several neighbors in the area.

Two people suffered minor injuries from a knife.

Everyone involved was detained by police.

It is not known if anyone was arrested.