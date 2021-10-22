1 adult, 3 children displaced after central Fresno apartment fire

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fire crews are investigating what sparked an evening fire inside a central Fresno apartment complex.

Firefighters responded to the fire on Dakota and Marks around 8:30 Thursday night and heard reports that someone may still be trapped inside.

When they arrived, they immediately went into rescue mode and entered the building to find anyone left inside.

Thankfully by this point, the residents managed to get out on their own, allowing crews to switch to an offensive mode to attack the fire.

Three other nearby apartments were damaged, with the apartment where the fire broke out being unlivable right now.

The Red Cross is assisting one adult and 3 children who were displaced as a result of this fire.
