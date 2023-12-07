The man who was shot and killed in central Fresno has been identified as 51-year-old Luis Valencia.

18-year-old turns himself in for deadly shooting of 51-year-old man in central Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno Police Department has arrested 18-year-old Philip Bautista for the shooting death of 51-year-old Luis Valencia in central Fresno.

Police say Bautista turned himself in at the Fresno Police Department on Wednesday, alongside his attorney.

He was into custody and booked into the Fresno County Jail on murder and gun charges.

The shooting happened on November 27 in the area of Clinton and Drexel Avenues.

When police arrived, they found 51-year-old Luis Valencia suffering from a gunshot wound.

Valencia was taken to the hospital, where he died from his injuries.