Driver crashes into car, kills 1 while trying to escape police in central Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A driver who took off after being stopped by police ended up crashing into a car and killing the driver of that vehicle in Central Fresno.

Authorities say it started after 11 p.m. Wednesday at First and Shields when police pulled a car over for non-moving traffic violations.

Moments later, the driver took off westbound on Shields.

Police say they initially pursued the driver but quickly ended the chase due to speed and the fact that he was only stopped for non-moving traffic violations.

However, the driver continued to speed down Shields and ran a red light at Fresno Street, crashing into a Chevy Cruze.

The driver of the Chevy was a man in his 20s. He was rushed to Community Regional Medical Center but died a short time later.

The driver of the suspect vehicle, who police have identified as 40-year-old Andrew Calderon, was also taken to the hospital and is listed in critical condition.

Police say Calderon is on active parole and has a warrant for his arrest for domestic violence charges.

He is now facing multiple felony charges including evasion causing death, DUI causing death and vehicular manslaughter.

Two others in the suspect vehicle were detained and released by police.

