Man hit and killed by car while pushing granddaughter on stroller in central Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police are looking for the driver who hit and killed a man pushing his granddaughter in a stroller in central Fresno.
The deadly crash happened near Clinton and Weber just after 7 pm Saturday night.
Officers say the car ran over the victim and then sped off onto Highway 99.
The collision also knocked over the child's stroller with the four-year-old girl still inside.
Fortunately, that child only suffered bumps and bruises and is okay.
Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the crash to come forward immediately.
