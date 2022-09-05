2 men killed in central Fresno shooting identified

Both police and neighbors told Action News the house where it happened is a magnet for trouble.

Fresno police detectives are piecing together a deadly shooting, but they say what they've found so far makes the violence less surprising.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The two men who were killed in a shooting in central Fresno have been identified.

On Monday, officers identified the victims as 35-year-old Damien Pierson and 34-year-old Joseph Caradine.

Last Friday, the shooting happened at a home on Grant near Effie. Three other people were also injured in the shooting.

Both police and neighbors told Action News the house where it happened is a magnet for trouble.

"That house is a dope house," one neighbor said. "Every single day there's traffic, hookers, you know?"

Chief Paco Balderrama says that evidence collected so far points to a robbery during a drug deal and it's likely more than one person fired a gun.

Balderrama added that at least one of the shooting victims was part of the robbery crew.

The two homicides brought Fresno's total this year to 40.

EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above is from a previous broadcast and will be updated.