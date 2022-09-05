2 men killed in central Fresno shooting identified

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The two men who were killed in a shooting in central Fresno have been identified.
On Monday, officers identified the victims as 35-year-old Damien Pierson and 34-year-old Joseph Caradine.
Last Friday, the shooting happened at a home on Grant near Effie. Three other people were also injured in the shooting.
Both police and neighbors told Action News the house where it happened is a magnet for trouble.
"That house is a dope house," one neighbor said. "Every single day there's traffic, hookers, you know?"
Chief Paco Balderrama says that evidence collected so far points to a robbery during a drug deal and it's likely more than one person fired a gun.
Balderrama added that at least one of the shooting victims was part of the robbery crew.
The two homicides brought Fresno's total this year to 40.
