Man hit and killed by car in central Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police are searching for answers after a man ran onto a central Fresno street before getting hit by a car.

That victim did not survive his injuries.

The collision happened just after 11:30 Saturday night near the intersection of Dayton and Fruit Avenues.

A driver headed north on Fruit saw the man jump out into lanes of traffic.

They tried to swerve around the victim but couldn't and ended up hitting him.

The driver stayed on scene and cooperated in the investigation.

Police are looking into whether drugs, alcohol or speed may have played a factor in the crash.
