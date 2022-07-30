Groundbreaking held for new park in central Fresno

The new park will sit right at the intersection of Van Ness and Weldon, right across from Ampersand Ice Cream and Quesadilla Gorilla.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- City leaders and residents turned over dirt at the groundbreaking of a new park in the neighborhood near Fresno High.

One of the smaller residents, Joaquin Bergstrom, was happy the park is walking distance from his home.

"It's just like you have one turn, and that's it," said resident Joaquin Bergstrom.

The nearest park is Quigley Park about three miles away.

So Joaquin says this is much-needed for his neighborhood friends and family.

"I feel great, so like, I think someday we can go like every day because it's just so close," he said.

The park will include a green space, a play structure, a bocce ball court, exercise stations, accessible paths and benches, a picnic area, a drinking fountain with a dog bowl, and waste receptacles.

Plus, 19 new trees will be planted in the area.

Councilmember Esmeralda Soria said this park has been high on the wish list for years.

"This is a park that will be central to all these kids and even the seniors that live in the neighborhood. And so we are just excited about it,w e are excited that all the community input has been incorporated in the design of this park," she said.

That input and vision of the neighborhood was shaped by residents like John Trotter.

"To sit here now with real shovels and people really starting, it's great!" she said.

The park will be paid for with Measure P and COVID-19 stimulus funds.

The city will combine this existing green space with this commercial property across the street to transform the historic neighborhood.

Construction will start next week and will run through October and the park is slated to open next summer.