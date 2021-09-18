Man shot several times after argument in central Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- An argument escalated into a shooting in central Fresno overnight.Police now say there could be some gang ties connected to the violence.911 callers reported a shooting near Harvard and Channing Avenues just before midnight.Officers arrived and found a man in his 30s suffering from several gunshot wounds to his lower body and arms.First responders rushed him to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.Detectives remained on scene investigating through the night.Officers say they had a tough time finding witnesses.They are asking anyone with information to contact the Fresno Police Department.