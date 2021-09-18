Man shot several times after argument in central Fresno

Police now say there could be some gang ties connected to the violence.
911 callers reported a shooting near Harvard and Channing Avenues just before midnight.
Officers arrived and found a man in his 30s suffering from several gunshot wounds to his lower body and arms.
First responders rushed him to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.
Detectives remained on scene investigating through the night.
Officers say they had a tough time finding witnesses.
They are asking anyone with information to contact the Fresno Police Department.