FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police are searching for two men who stabbed another man in central Fresno.Police say the victim and suspects had an argument at the Rite Aid near Blackstone and Olive around 5 pm Thursday.Officers say the victim left but was followed by the suspects in a car before getting stabbed multiple times.The victim walked two blocks to Fresno City College to find help and was taken to the hospital.He is expected to be okay.