Security guard may have scared burglar trying to steal from Fresno store, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno police say a security guard may have scared away a burglar in the midst of a crime.

The attempted burglary happened just before 3:30 am on Friday at the Sinclair Dino Mart on Clinton and Weber in central Fresno.

Police say at least one suspect broke into the store through a back bathroom door. They took items of clothing and cigarettes but dropped them as the security guard arrived.

The clothes and cigarettes were left scattered on the sidewalk.

Police have not provided a suspect description at this time.
