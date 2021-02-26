Security guard may have scared burglar trying to steal from Fresno store, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno police say a security guard may have scared away a burglar in the midst of a crime.The attempted burglary happened just before 3:30 am on Friday at the Sinclair Dino Mart on Clinton and Weber in central Fresno.Police say at least one suspect broke into the store through a back bathroom door. They took items of clothing and cigarettes but dropped them as the security guard arrived.The clothes and cigarettes were left scattered on the sidewalk.Police have not provided a suspect description at this time.