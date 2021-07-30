Central Unified adds after school programs, 24/7 tutoring for upcoming school year

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Central Unified School District is busy getting ready for the new semester. Dozens of administrators returned to campus this week to prepare for students coming back to campus.It will be business as usual for students at Central Unified this year. They'll be back for in-person learning five days a week, but they'll notice some changes including added support in and out of the classroom."They won't be on their computer all day. They'll use computers when they need them and they'll interact with their peers indoors and outdoors," explained Central Unified Acting Superintendent Ketti Davis.Learning accommodations will be made during the day and after school to make sure students are brought up to speed."During the day, if that's where their help is needed, after the school day, and then we're also contracting with some 24/7 tutoring services," continued Davis. "Some of them do their homework and learning late at night, so we want to make sure those students also have access to support."While pandemic signage and cleaning practices remain in place, there is a change when it comes to masks. Students will need those masks indoors, but once they step outside, those masks won't be required.Plus for the littlest learners, a return to recess."They'll be able to go outside and play on the play structure because that was restricted all last year," said River Bluff Principal Michelle Bergmann.Teachers and administrators are already back on campus preparing for the first day of class on August 11."Getting their rooms prepared, meeting with one another, coming and checking in with us," added Bergmann. "We're super excited to have our kids' back."Vaccines are encouraged for those eligible to receive them, but Central Unified leaders say that decision is up to each family.Early registration is already open for students. Families can register at their school site from 8 a.m.- 11 a.m. and 12 p.m. - 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.