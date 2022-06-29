Central Unified School District board to vote on adding officers to middle school campuses

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The safety of Central Unified students and staff will take center stage for the district on Tuesday night, as board members consider adding officers to their middle school campuses.CUSD recently asked Fresno police about additional student resource officers and two weeks ago Deputy Chief Michael Reid presented the information to the board.He said while the main goal is protecting everyone on campus, that's not all the officers do."We do a lot of different things that have nothing to do with taking law enforcement action but building those relationships so that trust can be established," Reid said.The district already has officers at its three high school campuses.If approved, this would add two additional officers for the middle schools.One officer would be assigned to Glacier Point Middle School.The second officer would split time between El Capitan and Rio Vista Middle Schools depending on the need.The district would pay 95% of the officers' salaries and the city would pay the other 5%.If approved, the officers would cost CUSD around $333,000 annually and officers would be on campus at the start of the school year.But Fresno Barrios Unidos, which represents mostly minority youth in the Valley, says officers on campus haven't proven effective for student safety or building relationships."What we hear from these youth is that it's hard to build a relationship when your mentor has the ability to punish you or lock you up and put you into the system," said Community Policy Advocate Ruben Espinoza.Deputy Chief Reid said officers are not on campus to arrest students and will be required to track positive interactions with students and who initiated the interaction.He said given recent events, including the tragedy in Uvalde, Texas, he feels like more school districts and community members are encouraging officers on campus."I think there's value in it, and there's safety in it." Reid said. "I think what we're seeing over time is kind of putting our arms back around law enforcement can do some good, right, Outside of just making an arrest and that's what we're seeing today."The Fresno Police Department said eventually an additional officer may be added in spring so officers don't have to split time between schools, but right now they don't have enough staffing.