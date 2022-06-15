FUSD Board of Trustees to discuss expanding officers onto middle school campuses

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno Unified School District will be discussing expanding officers on school campuses at Wednesday night's board meeting.There's a proposal to add cops to all FUSD middle schools.Fresno Police Department Deputy Chief Michael Reid says the proposed "Student Resource Officers" (SROs) on middle school campuses in the Fresno Unified School District will create a better learning environment."What you're going to get is a safer school environment for your kids and the staff, that's first and foremost," Reid said. "The second thing you're going to get is a great relationship building between that student resource officer and your kids."Reid will speak in front of the Fresno Unified School District Board of Trustees about what SROs do and why he believes they're important.If approved by the board, five officers and a sergeant will start in August.After winter break, another five officers will be added.By next school year, all FUSD middle schools will have an SRO on campus.A similar program in 2015 to add part-time middle school officers rolled out the same way."And we allowed Fresno Unified to kind of dictate 'here's the need, probably a little more than this one' and then here's that's the second step and the third step," Reid said.According to board agenda, FUSD will pay for 95% of the officer's salaries.The other 5% will come from the City of Fresno's general fund.SROs will handle issues like weapons on campus, large fights, domestic violence, drug sales and more.The school will be still responsible for things like behavioral issues that lead to class disruptions, possession of drugs or alcohol, and dress code violations.Reid says he expects questions and opposition to the proposal."I'm sure there's going to be people who are dead-set against having police officers at the schools because of something, a concept, or a precept, that they have which is the school-to-prison pipeline. What we find out is just the opposite," Reid said.He says he see the possibilities as positive overall."A safe learning environment creates more effective learning and so the safer it is, the more effective the educational experience is going to be, the better the outcomes are."Officers will be required to track positive interactions with students so that families can see data on how SROs are contributing at schools.The cost for the Fresno Unified School District is just over $1 million a year.