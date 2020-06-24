race in america

Central Unified trustee resigns days after posting allegedly racist message on social media

By and ABC30.com staff
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Central Unified School District board trustee resigned abruptly during Tuesday night's board meeting, days after posting what many called a racist message.

Richard Atkins has faced backlash for his message posted over the weekend on social media, which said, "If you don't love the country you live in, then go back to the country you or your ancestors came from."

During a special board meeting on Tuesday, in between public comment regarding his post, Atkins said he was resigning effective immediately and to expect a written statement from him on Wednesday.

He also said he's sorry for "the pain and sorrow" he's caused due to his social media post that many have called racist.



He then signed out of the virtual board meeting.

Action News reached out to Atkins, but he declined to comment further on the matter.

Despite his resignation, parents, teachers and advocates voiced their outrage and expressed their frustrations about wanting the school district to do more to ensure something like this wouldn't happen again.

Action News spoke to some parents who said the post left a lasting impact on them.

RELATED: Central Unified School District board member speaks out after controversial Facebook post

Since the post, Superintendent Andrew Alvarado said they've received calls from not just Fresno, but from all over the state.

Over the weekend, the superintendent and school board released a joint statement saying they're aware of the comments saying they "do not represent the views and mission of the Central Unified School District".
