Central Valley Farmers take precaution projecting crops ahead of storm

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Farmers across the Central Valley and at Fresno State have been taking action to protect almond trees in full bloom and incoming stone fruit.

Rain totals to date are far less than last year, but local ag leaders say it doesn't change the effort to protect acres and acres of agriculture.

"When it comes to an event like this, and we have all of those perishable blossoms out here, it really just comes down to protecting those blossoms and small developing fruit behind it," Fresno County Farm Bureau CEO Ryan Jacobsen said.

Jacobsen says growers throughout the Central Valley are taking action to protect their crops during weather events like this weekend's storm. At Fresno State, about 150 acres of almond trees were sprayed a week ago to help preserve the current bloom.

"It's a combination of protecting the flower. Giving it the fertility it needs and hoping that nothing else happens," Fresno State Orchard Instructor Robert Willmott said.

Instructor Robert Willmott says rain also poses a challenge with pollination.

"This weather is not good for the bee flight hours because even these little drops are like bomb shells falling on the little honeybees," Willmott said. "So they are hunkered down, and hopefully we get some sunny days still and get back to flying them."

Jacobsen and Willmont say despite some challenges, farmers appreciate every drop of water.

"This is shaping up to be, potentially, the best storm of the season and this is definitely something we want to see in the Ag industry only to help us finish out this water year," Jacobsen said.

Jacobson says growers are also focusing on citrus and stone fruit including peaches, nectarines, and grapes.

Willmont says they'll let these bees out to pollinate as soon as the rain takes a break here in the Central Valley, helping these almond trees reach their next step.

