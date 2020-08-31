Arts & Entertainment

Chadwick Boseman: Kids pose with action figures as tribute to late 'Black Panther' star

Chadwick Boseman touched so many lives.

Now people are posting photos of their kids on social media paying tribute to the late "Black Panther" star.

The 43-year-old actor lost his private, four-year battle with colon cancer Friday.

RELATED: MTV VMAs honor Chadwick Boseman: 'His impact lives forever'
EMBED More News Videos

Host Keke Palmer said Chadwick Boseman was "a true hero, not just on screen but in everything he did."


The tributes show kids donning the Marvel superhero costume, doing the Wakanda Forever salute with their arms and posing with their action figures.

Besides starring as Black Panther in the Marvel cinematic universe, Boseman also portrayed Black icons Jackie Robinson, James Brown and Thurgood Marshall on film.

RELATED: 'Black Panther' director writes emotional tribute to Chadwick Boseman
EMBED More News Videos

Actor Chadwick Boseman, who played Black icons Jackie Robinson and James Brown before finding fame as the regal Black Panther in the Marvel cinematic universe, died Friday of cancer, his representative said. He was 43.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentcelebrity deathsmarvelblack panther
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man leads authorities on high-speed chase through Reedley, Sanger, Fresno
Jensen Ave closed after motorcycle crash in Fresno County, CHP says
Central Valley businesses reopening with modifications on Monday
Armed suspect shot and killed by police in parking lot of Clovis Walmart
Driver crashes into northeast Fresno home after losing control of car
Suspect on bicycle shoots 2 men in central Fresno, police say
Worship rally held in Hanford as churches face restrictions during pandemic
Show More
Man shot while sleeping in his car in central Fresno
Flames spread from storage unit to attic of northeast Fresno home
Brother of Hollywood actress gunned down in Fresno, family wants answers
3-year-old girl swept up in wind by kite
Northeast Fresno church adding outdoor service under tent
More TOP STORIES News