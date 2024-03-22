Charges filed against suspect in Madera kidnapping, sexual assault

MADERA, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Madera County District Attorney's Office has filed charges against 54-year-old Otis McKinzy Jr.

A scheduled arraignment hearing for McKinzy on Friday was continued after he refused to come to court.

Madera police say McKinzy attacked a woman Wednesday afternoon, kidnapped her in her car and sexually assaulted her.

"Really, based on his prior history, each of those, so there are three different sexual assaults, plus the carjacking, each of those is 50 to life, so conservatively, his exposure is 200 to life," explained Madera County District Attorney Sally Moreno.

Court documents show in May 1997, McKinzy carjacked and kidnapped someone.

McKinzy is also a registered sex offender.

The Megan's Law website shows he attempted to rape a minor.

Those past crimes put him in a high-risk category during his assessment last year.

Madera police say McKinzy was unhoused at the time of the crime.

He last checked in at the police department on March 7th.

We asked why a person convicted of a violent crime and required to register as a sex offender was allowed to live without a permanent address.

"Because such a large portion of our population here in California is unhoused or homeless, there's a provision made that if you're homeless, you have to register once a month," Moreno said.

Moreno says, based on what she knows at this time, she believes parole was doing everything they could to keep McKinzy monitored, even placing an ankle monitor on him.

The five counts against McKinzy range from carjacking to kidnapping and rape.

