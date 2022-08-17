  • Full Story
Woman hit by truck that crashed into bank in River Park, police say

2 minutes ago
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A woman has been hospitalized after a truck crashed into the Chase Bank in River Park on Wednesday.

It happened at the location on Blackstone and Nees around 10:30 am.

Fresno police say after pulling up, an elderly couple inside a truck thought they put it in park but kept going until they crashed inside the building.

A woman was hit by the truck and taken to Community Regional Medical Center. Her condition is unknown.

Two other people were injured but stayed at the scene.

Police say drugs or alcohol were not involved.

