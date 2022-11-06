WATCH LIVE

Fresno CountyNorth ValleySouth ValleyFoothills/Sierra
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Air conditioning malfunction causes popular north Fresno restaurant to close

KFSN logo
Sunday, November 6, 2022 3:47AM
EMBED <>More Videos

The Chic-Fil-A on Blackstone and Nees avenue suffered a malfunction with its air conditioning unit, right around 6:30 p.m. Saturday.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A popular restaurant in north Fresno was evacuated temporarily Saturday night.

The Chic-Fil-A on Blackstone and Nees avenue suffered a malfunction with its air conditioning unit, right around 6:30 p.m.

Officials say that the malfunctions caused smoke to enter the dining room.

Everyone was evacuated and the fire department was called.

PG&E also arrived to check equipment and the building was cleared for re-entry, but the restaurant decided to close for the remainder of the day.

No serious injuries were reported.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2022 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Related Topics
FRESNO GAS LEAK