Air conditioning malfunction causes popular north Fresno restaurant to close

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A popular restaurant in north Fresno was evacuated temporarily Saturday night.

The Chic-Fil-A on Blackstone and Nees avenue suffered a malfunction with its air conditioning unit, right around 6:30 p.m.

Officials say that the malfunctions caused smoke to enter the dining room.

Everyone was evacuated and the fire department was called.

PG &E also arrived to check equipment and the building was cleared for re-entry, but the restaurant decided to close for the remainder of the day.

No serious injuries were reported.