raid

Chicago mayor apologizes to woman whose home was wrongly raided by police

By JASMINE BROWN
CHICAGO -- An investigation has been launched into a raid of a Chicago woman's apartment that resulted in armed police officers drawing their weapons and handcuffing an innocent woman in February 2019.

Anjanette Young, a social worker, was changing her clothes after coming home from work when officers raided her apartment. Chicago police body camera video footage showed officers with their guns drawn and handcuffing her while she was naked. After about two minutes, police covered Young with a blanket.

"To have to deal with police officers yelling at me, pointing guns at me. No one should have to experience that," Young said during a press conference Wednesday. "I don't believe it's fair that the city has spent the last two years telling me that they did nothing wrong."

The footage was made public this week. Young's attorney said the city initially tried to block his client from obtaining the video.

WATCH: Bodycam video sheds light on botched CPD raid
EMBED More News Videos

Raiding wrong addresses has cost the city lots of money in legal fees settlements and good will.



"The reason they say they denied the FOIA request is because there was an ongoing investigation," Keenan Saulter, Young's attorney, told our sister station WLS. "This isn't about a protective order. This is about a cover-up."

On Thursday, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown apologized during a press conference and promised change.

WATCH: Chicago mayor becomes emotional while discussing wrong raid video
EMBED More News Videos

Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown and Mayor Lori LIghtfoot speak about the body camera video showing a CPD raid on a wrong house in 2019.



"I have an obligation to make that wrong right," Lightfoot said. It's been painful, painful and upsetting."
Brown said the Chicago Police Department will review its policies on warrants in January to include a revision that if the wrong home is raided, there will be a claim notification to create a record of what happened during the event.

"No-knock warrants will only be approved if there is a danger to life and safety that has been articulated clearly," Brown said. "We need to ensure that this never happens again with reformed policies, procedures and accountability."

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability in Chicago said it has been investigating Young's incident for about a year, WLS reported. The mayor has ordered a full release of all body camera video from that night and is asking for state lawmakers to look into how body camera video is governed in Chicago.

Saulter said they will pursue legal action and file a suit against both the city and the Chicago Police Department in the coming days.

"It shouldn't happen to me, it shouldn't happen to Breonna Taylor, it shouldn't happen to anybody and at the hands of the police officers," Young said.

INTERVIEW: Lightfoot vows to regain trust after botched CPD raid
EMBED More News Videos

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot is vowing change after bodycam video of a Chicago police raid on the wrong house was released, even as city legal officials tried to suppress it.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
illinoispoliceraidchicago police departmentbody cameras
Copyright © 2021 ABC News Internet Ventures.
RAID
FBI serves search warrant at YouTuber Jake Paul's home
69 people may have been convicted on false evidence from ex-cop
FBI arrests 2 in murder investigation of man shot on boat off Southern California coast, body dumped overboard
ICE agents arrest 680 in largest raids in at least 10 years
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man dies after being shot while driving in north Fresno
California calls for pause to distributing some Moderna vaccine
PG&E power shutoffs could affect some Central CA residents on Monday
Madera Community College nursing students assisting with vaccination process
Virtual events celebrating Martin Luther King, Jr.
COVID-19 variant linked to large outbreaks in Bay Area, officials say
14-year-old Clovis girl makes history by becoming Eagle Scout
Show More
Coalinga police asking for help in finding attempted murder suspect
FBI vetting Guard troops in DC amid fears of insider attack
Biden inauguration: See who's performing, how to watch live
Man caught living in Chicago airport for 3 months
Protesters gather outside Tower Theatre as pending sale looms
More TOP STORIES News