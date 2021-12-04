porch pirate

Shocking video shows small child stealing package from Fresno home

In the video, the child appears confused. She looks to the adult for guidance, then sprints toward the package and grabs it.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- When Sierra Zamora realized an expected Amazon package was not on her doorstep, she checked her security footage.

What she saw shocked her.

The footage showed an adult walking on the sidewalk outside her home, appearing to be checking porches for packages.

They go back towards their car, then walk back to the house along with a small child.

"It was just sad to see," said Zamora.

She's lived in her home for 11 years and has never had a package stolen from her porch.

"The saddest part is they were in their pajamas. Whoever it was just got them out of their car in their PJs to come steal this package," said Zamora.

She says the package contained a piece for a laptop charger, nothing she says is too valuable.

But it turned out to be tempting to other porch pirates.

"We had that same package sent again 3 days later and it was also stolen," said Zamora.

Across town, in northeast Fresno, the community mailboxes at Shaw Creek Condos were broken into Thursday morning.

Countless pieces of mail were stolen.

Both mail thieves and porch pirates tend to show up more this time of year, so the U.S. postal service says to be cautious.

"If people will be away from home or not sure they can pick up mail they can have their mail delivered to the post office anytime," said Matthew Norfleet, a postal inspector for U.S.P.S.

He also advises collecting mail as soon as possible.

"The post office offers some tools to help remind people when their mail is coming in. Customers can use Informed Delivery to be notified of what mail to expect in their box everyday," said Norfleet.

You can sign up for Informed Delivery on the U.S.P.S. website.

If you see anyone actively committing mail theft, call 911 and postal inspectors immediately. Do not approach criminals yourself.

You can report mail theft to the Postal Service by calling 877-876-2455 or online at uspis.gov.

