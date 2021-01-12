Chipotle to hire 15,000 new employees during national hiring event

Chipotle Mexican Grill is holding its first national hiring event of 2021.
The Coast to Coast Career Day is scheduled for Thursday, January 14.
The restaurant chain's goal is to hire 15,000 members nationwide.
Interviews will follow COVID-19 safety protocols, including social distancing and masks.
Chipotle is requiring advance online registration to reserve an interview time.
Interested applicants can click here for more information.
