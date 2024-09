It will feature a "Chipotlane," allowing you to pick up orders at the drive-thru.

New Chipotle opening in Clovis with 'Chipotlane' feature

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- If you're in the Clovis area, you won't have to drive far to get your Chipotle fix.

A new Chipotle Mexican Grill is opening on Tuesday at Shaw near Leonard.

It will feature a "Chipotlane," allowing you to pick up orders at the drive-thru.

As for special items, we're told Chicken al Pastor will be available for a limited time.

The popular chain says this location is hiring around 30 people.