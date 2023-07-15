Chowchilla celebrates 100 years with time capsule opening

Chowchilla is celebrating its 100th anniversary by unearthing pieces of its past.

City officials opened two time capsules during a ceremony at Veterans memorial park.

One capsule was 25 years old - the other 31.

The capsules held a number of items including Congressional records, old photos, a Chowchilla district chamber coffee mug, and the crowd favorite... old Chowchilla police officer baseball cards.

"The chief of police actually has his rookie year baseball card in there, so that was pretty interesting," Chowchilla city councilmember John Chavez said. "Seemed like it got the biggest reaction? Yeah, he's made it that long and now he's finally made it to chief."

The city plans to hold a number of events throughout their centennial year, including a lighted Hometown Christmas Parade in December to conclude their celebration.