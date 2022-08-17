Last man involved in Chowchilla bus kidnapping in 1976 to be released from prison, officials confirm

On July 15, 1976, twenty six Chowchilla school children escaped from a moving truck buried 6 feet underground. A day before that they had been kidnapped at gunpoint. ABC7 News was there when the kids came home.

CHOWCHILLA, Calif. (KFSN) -- The last man who was in prison for the Chowchilla bus kidnapping in 1976 is set to be released.

On Wednesday, officials with the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation said Fred Woods was granted parole on Tuesday.

Prosecutors considered Woods to be the mastermind of the crime.

On July 15, 1976, a bus driver and 26 children were in a school bus in Chowchilla when a van suddenly appeared and blocked the road.

Frederick Newhall Woods IV, 24, and brothers James Schoenfeld, 24, and Richard Schoenfeld, 22, held them captive in box truck in a rock quarry up north near Livermore.

The men planned to demand ransom for their return, but the children and their driver escaped several hours later.

All three brothers were arrested and sentenced to life in prison. In June 2012 at age 57, Richard Schoenfeld was granted parole and released from prison. Three years later, his older brother James was released.

ABC30 talked to Larry Park, who was just seven years old at the time of the kidnapping. He admits to still being traumatized by the incident and says he battled addiction for most of his life.

Park wrote "The Chowchilla Kidnapping: Why Me?" and published it in 2016.

The CDCR did not say when exactly Fred will be released.